Why assembly bypolls for 6 Himachal Pradesh seats being held today are a high-stakes battle for BJP & Congress
The polls were necessitated after the disqualification of the six Congress Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) for defying a party whip in February this year landing Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh government in crisis.
The by-elections for six Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh are being held today June 1, simultaneously with the polling for four Lok Sabha constituencies in the hill state.