Why did Congress lose Rajasthan to BJP? Violence against women, paper leaks among key factors
Violence against women and corruption were major issues used by the BJP to criticize the Congress government in Rajasthan.
Riding on the anti-incumbency wave, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sprung a surprise in Rajasthan with victory on 20 of the 199 Assembly constituencies and leads on 94 others. Despite exit polls suggesting a closely contested battle between the Congress and the BJP, and some even forecasting a potential victory for the Congress, the saffron party defied all expectations, leaving Congress securing leads on fewer than 70 seats, significantly falling short of the crucial majority mark of 100.