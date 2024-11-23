Why Jharkhand chose Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance despite BJP’s strong campaigning? 5 key takeaways

Hemant Soren's JMM-led alliance is set to retain power in Jharkhand, leading in 56 of 81 assembly seats, while the BJP-led NDA trails with only 23 seats. The JMM's focus on the 'Adivasi' card and sympathy for Soren after his arrest proved effective.

Published23 Nov 2024, 05:04 PM IST
JMM Alliance Set to Retain Power in Jharkhand, Leading in 56 of 81 Assembly Seats
JMM Alliance Set to Retain Power in Jharkhand, Leading in 56 of 81 Assembly Seats

Hemant Soren's JMM-led alliance was poised to retain power in Jharkhand, leading in 56 of 81 assembly seats. Meanwhile, despite an aggressive campaign, BJP-led NDA trailed with leads in only 23 seats, falling short of its expectations. Saffron party's focus on "infiltrators" in Santhal Parganas failed to counter the JMM's effective 'Adivasi' card and the sympathy wave for Soren after his arrest.

Here are the key takeaways from the Jharkhand Assembly Elections:

  • Hemant Soren's JMM-led alliance was all set to retain Jharkhand as it was leading in at least 56 seats in the 81-member state assembly, as per Election Commission data on Saturday afternoon.

  • The BJP-led NDA, despite a confident and aggressive campaign, fell short, leading in only 23 seats. Its focus on removing "infiltrators" in Santhal Parganas failed against the JMM's 'Adivasi' appeal and sympathy for Hemant Soren after his arrest. Internal disputes over nominations to turncoats further hurt the BJP's chances.
  • According to the latest EC figures, the JMM was leading in 33 of the 43 seats it contested, the Congress was ahead in 16 of the 30 seats where it fielded candidates, the RJD pulled a surprise and was leading in five of the six seats it fought, while the CPI(ML) Liberation was ahead in two of the four seats it fought. The BJP, meanwhile, led in 21 of the 68 seats it contested, while the LJP (Ram Vilas) led in its sole seat, and the JD(U) was ahead in one of the two seats it contested. The majority mark in the assembly stands at 41.

  • The chief minister was leading in the Barhait seat by 20,469 votes after 12 rounds of counting. His wife Kalpana Soren, credited with revitalising the JMM after the arrest of her husband, was leading by 1,612 votes in the Gandey seat after 14 rounds.
  • State BJP president Babulal Marandi was leading in the Dhanwar seat by 16,691 votes, former CM Champai Soren was nearing victory in Seraikela with a lead of 28,905 votes and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri was trailing in the Chandankiyari seat by 33,426 votes.

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 05:04 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsWhy Jharkhand chose Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance despite BJP’s strong campaigning? 5 key takeaways

