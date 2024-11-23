Hemant Soren's JMM-led alliance was poised to retain power in Jharkhand, leading in 56 of 81 assembly seats. Meanwhile, despite an aggressive campaign, BJP-led NDA trailed with leads in only 23 seats, falling short of its expectations. Saffron party's focus on "infiltrators" in Santhal Parganas failed to counter the JMM's effective 'Adivasi' card and the sympathy wave for Soren after his arrest.

