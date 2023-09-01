Will AAP, Congress step up to make India bloc's seat-sharing formula a success?3 min read 01 Sep 2023, 02:00 PM IST
While no official word has been shared, the Maharashtra Congress has said that the seat-sharing will be done based on the respective performance of parties in various states
The seat-sharing is often a bone of contention between political alliances and for a pact as big as the I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc, coming together to lay out a national roadmap against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha election 2024, any disagreement could be of paramount importance, threatening the unification. The third meeting of the INDIA bloc is happening in Mumbai of Maharashtra and this time, the Opposition faction is likely to decide on the logo of the alliance and seat-sharing formula.