Will Amethi, Rae Bareli suspense end today? Congress likely to announce decision on Rahul and Priyanka's candidature
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The suspense over the candidatures of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi from Amethi and Rae Bareli is likely to end as Congress is set to announce its decision soon. Rahul is scheduled to address a poll rally in Pune on last day for filing nominations in Amethi and Rae Bareli.
The suspense over candidatures of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi from the Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies in Uttar Pradesh is likely to end today, May 2. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday the decision would be announced in the next 24-40 hours.