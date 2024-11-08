’Will drive them away like Babar’: Himanta Sarma says ministers Alamgir Alam, Irfan Ansari plundered Jharkhand

  • He addressed an election rally in Kharsawan and promised that the BJP will catch and send to jail those who leaked the exam papers and played with the future of the youth.

Livemint
Updated8 Nov 2024, 06:03 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the Jharkhand BJP co-in-charge for state's assembly elections on 8 November hit out at Congress leaders Alamgir Alam and Irfan Ansari, stating he will drive them away for allegedly plundering Jharkhand, just like they ousted Babar from Ayodhya.

Speaking to the reporters in Jharkhand's Kharsawan, Sarma said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “...The conspiracy of Rahul Gandhi to divide the Hindu society, even the British did not do this. Rahul Gandhi, the enemy of our society, wants to divide the society. Hemant Soren works for infiltrators. He does not work for the welfare of the tribal society. he does not work for the welfare of Jharkhand. That is why we people say stay united, stay safe.”

Following this he addressed an election rally in Kharsawan and promised that the BJP will catch and send to jail those who leaked the exam papers and played with the future of the youth.

Assam CM said, “BJP has promised to increase the pension to 2500 and along with this, we will also deposit 2100 in the bank accounts of women... We will catch and send to jail those who leaked the exam papers and played with the future of the youth. We will not spare those people, no matter how big they are...”

With agency inputs. 

More to come…

First Published:8 Nov 2024, 06:03 PM IST
Business NewsElections

