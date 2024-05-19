The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s mandi Lok Sabha seat candidate Kangana Ranaut if she wins the election, she will quit Bollywood. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a recent interview with AajTak, the actress was asked if she wins the Mandi parliamentary constituency and becomes an MP, then will she quit the film industry.

Kangana responded by saying, "Yes", and added that a lot of filmmakers told her that she was a talented actress and should not leave Bollywood. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Main acchi acting karti hu par chalo woh bhi ek achha compliment (I am a good actor and it's a compliment that I acknowledge)...I take it in my stride," she added.

In another interview with ANI, Ranaut shared her desire to have an MP award in her name. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Queen actress said, "I think that the so many awards that I have got, be it national awards or Padmshri if I get the MP of the Year award in the time to come, I'll be very happy... In our party, or promises, Modi's guarantees are taken very seriously, I don't see other parties having these strict kinds of protocols that we have...".

Mandi Lok Sabha election Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat will witness a clash of the two richest titans--Congress party's Vikramaditya Singh, scion of the erstwhile Rampur "royal family" and son of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh, and BJP's Kangana Ranaut on June 1.

Kangana is banking on her celebrity image, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Ram temple factors.

Vikramaditya is hoping to sail through riding on the legacy of his father Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, the sitting MP from Mandi.

Out of 19 parliamentary elections, including two byelections held in Mandi since 1952, the Congress has won 13 times, with both Virbhadra Singh and Pratibha Singh winning thrice. Further, the scions of erstwhile princely states won from Mandi 13 times while the "non-royals" were elected six times.

There are 13,77,173 voters in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, including 6,98,666 males, 6,78,504 females, and three third gender. The sprawling constituency spreads over six districts and comprises 17 assembly segments.

