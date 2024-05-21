‘Will observe fast as penance’: BJP's Sambit Patra apologises for calling Lord Jagannath devotee of PM Modi
BJP Sambit Patra said he was apologetic and he would offer penance in the name of Lord Jagannath as an apology
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Puri Lok Sabha seat candidate Sambit Patra has been embroiled in a controversy after he told a news channel in Odisha that "Lord Jagannath is a devotee (bhakt) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi." His statement has sparked a political row, Patra later said it was a “slip" of the tongue.