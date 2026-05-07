Will Vijay’s TVK secure a majority in Tamil Nadu if CPI, CPI(M) and Congress back it?

The churn in Tamil Nadu over the Governor, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, demanding the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to prove majority before the oath taking, is getting even muddier. TVK has staked a claim to form the government with the support of Congress MLAs after emerging as the single-largest party in the state.
However, the alliance remains short of the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly. Vijay's TVK won 108 seats in Tamil Nadu Assembly. Vijay contested on two seats but since he will have to leave one, the original strength of TVK comes down to 107 seats, which brings the majority mark to 117.
To stake a claim to form the government, Vijay needs to show that he has support of 10 more MLAs. Congress has promised support of its five MLAs.
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Vijay's TVK party emerged as the single-largest party, winning 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly. After Vijay vacates one of the two seats he contested, the party's strength will be 107.
The majority mark in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is 118 seats. However, if Vijay vacates one of his two seats, the majority mark will be 117.
If CPI, CPI(M), and Congress support TVK, the party would have 107 (TVK) + 5 (Congress) + CPI + CPI(M) seats. However, even with Congress support, they would still be short of the majority mark.
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar informed TVK that the party does not have the required majority support in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to form the government.
TVK can seek support from smaller parties like PMK, IUML, CPI(M), VCK, and CPI. Another option is outside support from AIADMK, though this is complicated by TVK's unwillingness to align with the BJP.
If Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress come together to support Vijay, the actor-turned-politician would still fall one seat short of a majority.
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said on Thursday, May 7, that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam does not have the required majority support in the state Assembly to form the government.
As per the official release by Lok Bhavan, Tamil Nadu, “Thiru Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu, has invited Thiru C. Joseph Vijay. President, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, today (7.5.2026) to Lok Bhavan, Chennai.”
“During the meeting, the Hon'ble Governor explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established,” the statement read.
Meanwhile, CPI leader Veerapandiyan has confirmed that Vijay had written to the party to seek support to form a “progressive government.”
He added that an emergency state executive committee meeting has been called for Friday to discuss the matter and take a final decision on extending support.
As the churn over numbers continues, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalavan called the Governor, requesting him to invite TVK to form the government and prove his majority on the floor of the house. The VCK chief also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was interfering in state politics.
“Now, the BJP, or Amit Shah and Modi, are interfering in Tamil Nadu politics and creating confusion. TVK has been chosen as the single largest party by the people. Therefore, he should be allowed to take office. That is the guidance provided by the Constitution. Even when he has sought support, the Governor is not making any decision on that and is giving room for confusion here. This is not acceptable. Furthermore, the Governor cannot demand a list of people supporting TVK. He cannot say, 'Who is supporting you? Bring 118 and prove it to me, then come for the swearing-in ceremony',” he said.
Thirumavalavan further said his party would soon decide on its stand after having received a letter from Vijay asking for support.
(With agency inputs)
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