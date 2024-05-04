‘Win from Raebareli first…’: Russian chess legend Garry Kasparov takes dig at ‘experienced player’ Rahul Gandhi
Garry Kasparov's ‘first win from Raebareli’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi came in reference to Jairam Ramesh's post where he called the Congress leader ‘an experienced player of politics and chess’
Chess Legend Garry Kasparov took a veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi just as the Congress leader filed his nomination from Raebareli Lok Sabha seat, Sonia Gandhi's bastion for years. Garry Kasparov's comments on Rahul Gandhi came after Jairam Ramesh called the Wayanad MP “an experienced player of politics and chess" following the announcement that he would be the party candidate from Raebareli seat after days of suspense.