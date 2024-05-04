Garry Kasparov's ‘first win from Raebareli’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi came in reference to Jairam Ramesh's post where he called the Congress leader ‘an experienced player of politics and chess’

Chess Legend Garry Kasparov took a veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi just as the Congress leader filed his nomination from Raebareli Lok Sabha seat, Sonia Gandhi's bastion for years. Garry Kasparov's comments on Rahul Gandhi came after Jairam Ramesh called the Wayanad MP “an experienced player of politics and chess" following the announcement that he would be the party candidate from Raebareli seat after days of suspense. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But Garry Kasparov was not commenting on Jairam Ramesh's tweet but to a “random thought" by an X user. The user said that Garry Kasparov and Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand retired early and “didn’t have to face the greatest chess genius of our times."

Responding to the post, Garry Kasparov said, "Traditional dictates that you should first win from Raebareli before challenging for the top!" followed with a laughter emoji. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In another reply to the post, the Russian chess grandmaster said, "I very much hope my little joke does not pass for advocacy or expertise in Indian politics! But as an "all-seeing monster with 1000 eyes," as I was once described, I cannot fail to see a politician dabbling in my beloved game!"

Garry Kasparov is a Russian chess grandmaster and former World Chess Champion, and is considered a legend of the game.

WHAT DID JAIRAM RAMESH SAY? Jairam Ramesh's post highlighted many points behind Rahul Gandhi's contesting from Raebareli Lok Sabha seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress MP said, “Remember, he is an experienced player of politics and chess. The party leadership takes its decisions after much discussion and as part of a larger strategy. This single decision has befuddled the BJP, its supporters, and its sycophants. The BJP's self-proclaimed Chanakya, who used to talk about 'paramparagat seat' is now not sure how to respond."

"This is a long election. There are a few chess moves still left to play. Let's wait for a bit," Jairam Ramesh added.

RAHUL GANDHI IN RAEBARELI Days after speculation, Congress fielded Rahul Gandhi from his mother's traditional seat in Uttar Pradesh after she moved to Rajya Sabha. In Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi is pitted against Congress defector and three-time MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The voting in both seats will be held in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 7. Polling for 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh is being held across all seven phases. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

(With agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!