Wrestler Khali lambasts Rahul Gandhi amid Lok Sabha polls: 'What PM Modi has done...'
The Great Khali praises PM Modi's efforts, highlighting that understanding poverty is crucial to appreciating the work done, while criticizing Rahul Gandhi for repeated failures.
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Wrestler and BJP leader Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as ‘The Great Khali’, on Sunday lambasted Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi saying that the “rich" will not under the work Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for the country.