The Great Khali praises PM Modi's efforts, highlighting that understanding poverty is crucial to appreciating the work done, while criticizing Rahul Gandhi for repeated failures.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Wrestler and BJP leader Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as ‘The Great Khali’, on Sunday lambasted Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi saying that the “rich" will not under the work Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Talking to news agency ANI in Rajasthan's Barmer, Khali said, “What PM Modi has done, the rich won't get it. What the rich and Congress leaders understand is that only if the money is transferred to their account, then only they accept the fact that the work has been done..."

Khali praised PM Modi's efforts, highlighting that understanding poverty is crucial to appreciating the work he did for the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“PM Modi has done things that people wouldn't have thought about, what he has done can only be done by someone who has seen poverty..." Khali said.

Slamming Rahul Gandhi, Khali said that the Congress leader has failed so many time, he himself has lost track of it now.

"Rahul Gandhi has himself become a 'jumla'. He has no idea what to do as he has failed so many times..." he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: 'Rahul Gandhi to skip mega INDIA bloc rallies in MP, Jharkhand' | Here's why Rajasthan's Barmer constituency is witnessing a triangular contest in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 mainly among the BJP, Congress, and an independent candidate.

Earlier today, Union Minister of State Union Minister Kailash Choudhary said people in his constituency Barmer are eager to meet the wrestler, adding that it will help boost the morale of party workers in the area.

"Khali is my friend. He made his name all around the world. His followers are eager to meet him. Our workers will also be motivated," Choudhary said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kailash Choudhary, the sitting MP from Barmer will face Congress candidate Ummeda Ram Beniwal and independent candidate Ravindra Singh Bhati.

Also read: Congress suffers massive setback in Rajasthan as 400 workers resign Rajasthan will again go to the polls in the second phase of elections on April 26.

Polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats concluded on April 19, while the remaining 13 seats will be polled in the second phase on April 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats is being held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!