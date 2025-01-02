Assembly Elections 2024: The 2024 elections reveal a stark contrast between the BJP's success and Congress's struggles. Despite controversies and challenges, the BJP secured significant victories across various states while Congress faced setbacks.

India, along with over 60 other nations, voted in 2024. Apart from the Lok Sabha election held in April-May, which created a politically charged atmosphere across the country, the year saw crucial assembly elections in states like Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fell short of its ambitious target of 400 seats in Lok Sabha Elections and instead stopped at 293 seats. Congress, the principal opposition party, however, appeared content securing 99 seats as against its all-time low of 44 in 2014 and 52 seats in the 2019 general elections.

Among assembly elections, the Congress performed poorly in Haryana and Maharashtra and only managed to share the victory in Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir with the formidable performance of its regional allies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Assembly Elections 2024: Of the 963 seats that went to polls across states in 2024, the BJP won 362

Overall, of the 963 Assembly seats that went to polls across states in 2024, the BJP won 362, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won 135, while the Congress won 90 seats, according to the Election Commission of India.

Out of eight states and Union territories, including Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim, that went to polls in 2024, the Congress individually did not win any. The BJP and allies bagged six states–Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Maharashtra and Haryana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP retained power in Haryana, defying all poll predictions. After Haryana, the Congress, NCP-SP and Shiv Sena-UBT faced a rout in Maharashtra, where the grand old party posted its worst-ever score, and the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance returned to power with a thumping majority.

In both Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir–where Congress was an ally–the two non-Congress parties–the JMM and the National Conference–powered the poll victories, with the Congress lagging as a distant junior partner to dominant regional allies.

Even in 59 state assembly bypolls, Congress's performance remained below par, though it won two parliamentary byelections held in 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress campaign The Congress party started its Lok Sabha polls by attacking the BJP for seeking 400 seats to alter the Constitution, pushed the caste census to count India's dominant OBCs, relaunched its offensive against billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani and wrapped up the year with a scathing offensive against the BJP for allegedly insulting BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution.

Earlier in the year, the Congress and several INDIA-bloc allies skipped the January consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a move that did not seem to impact them negatively in the national polls where the BJP lost Faizabad, the seat that houses Ayodhya, to opposition Samajwadi Party.

While 2024 was an action-packed year in terms of elections, 2025 will see only two assembly elections — Delhi and Bihar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With PTI inputs)