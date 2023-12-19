2024 is the year of election extravaganza: Top 6 national polls that could shape global order
In 2024, the world is set to witness an election extravaganza, where an estimated 40 nations are likely to go into polls. This means 41% of the global population and 42% of GDP, is poised to reshape the global order. 2024 is set to become the most significant election year in history. India, United States, Russia, United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Mexico, South Africa are among the key players in the 40 nation election.