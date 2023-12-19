In 2024, the world is set to witness an election extravaganza, where an estimated 40 nations are likely to go into polls. This means 41% of the global population and 42% of GDP, is poised to reshape the global order. 2024 is set to become the most significant election year in history. India, United States, Russia, United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Mexico, South Africa are among the key players in the 40 nation election. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lets take a look at the key national elections set to be held in 2024

United States Presidential Elections 2024 While incumbent President Joe Biden, a Democrat leader, has filed his candidature seeking a second term as the head of the United States, the rather undisciplined Republicans have also upped the ante with impeached former President of US Donald Trump, Indian-origin businessman Vivek Ramasawmy.

The Republicans rule the Houses in the US, however, the Republicans has seen a major crisis when they were unable to retain a House speaker owing to internal conflicts. Reports of outright Donald Trump supporters marginalizing other republican candidates, fueled by an inherent lack of coherence within the party has also cast aspersions on the future of Republicans in the White House, giving the Democrats only one brownie point.

United Kingdom Elections 2024 With the chain of resignations that began with then Conservative Party member and Chancellor of the Exchequer in the ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cabinet, Rishi Sunak, saw the political turmoil come a full circle, when Rishi Sunak assumed office as the Tory's choice for the PM post.

After Boris Johnson resigned, following the 'Covid-gate' accusations, Liz Truss took over only to become the shortest reigning Prime Minister of UK. Truss' resignation was followed by Rishi Sunak assuming chair.

However, PM Rishi Sunak has lost his favorability with the people of UK, tipping the scales in favour of the Labour party, who has been aggressive int heir campaign against the PM Rishi Sunak-led government.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign profile, has had the world's eyes on the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, wherein the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will battle it out with the Opposition INDIA bloc that incudes Mallikarjun Kharge-led Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) among others.

If the recently concluded State Legislative Assemblies were any precursor to the Lok Sabha Elections, it only made the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections more interesting, as India seems have divided their choices, wherein the saffron party is now a ruling majority in Indo-Gangetic Plain, barring Bihar, and west Bengal. However, the BJP has been butted out from southern states in India, like Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

Russia Elections 2024 In the absence of an Opposition and incumbent President Vladimir Putin declaring his candidature for a sixth term, it looks like the people of Russia has been left with any choice. Opposition leader and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been imprisoned, and his latest whereabouts are unknown.

Bangladeshi General Election 2024 General elections are scheduled to be held in Bangladesh on 7 January 2024 under the auspices of the 2024 Bangladesh Election Commission. Notably, all major oppoisition parties are opposing the General Elections. Massive rallies have led to mass arrests of opposition leaders in Bangladesh drawing international attention on the Sheikh Hasina-led government in Bangladesh.

Pakistan Parliamentary Elections 2024 Pakistan fell into a governmental chaos with former Prime Minister Imran Khan being being removed from governance on accusations of corruption, and the Toshakhana case. General elections are scheduled to be held on 8 February 2024 to elect the members of the 16th National Assembly.

The three major parties who will fight for the chair are Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by Gohar Ali Khan, Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML(N)), led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), led by former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Mexican General Election 2024 General elections are scheduled to be held in Mexico on 2 June 2024. Voters will elect a new president to serve a six-year term, all 500 members of the Chamber of Deputies and all 128 members of the Senate of the Republic.

