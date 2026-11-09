Yogi Adityanath's big prediction for 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections: How many seats will NDA secure? CM answers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made a strong electoral prediction for the 2027 Assembly elections, expressing confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure a decisive victory in the politically crucial state. Speaking at Aaj Tak Panchayat in Ayodhya, the chief minister reiterated his 80-20 electoral formula and indicated the scale of victory he expects for the ruling alliance.

During his interaction with Aaj Tak, Adityanath was asked about the BJP's prospects in the 2027 Assembly elections and whether the party could cross the 350-seat mark. In response, he referred to his 80-20 formula, asserting that the BJP and its alliance partners would receive the overwhelming share of votes and that the same equation would be reflected in the number of seats.

"I have said multiple times that we are fighting an 80-20 battle. The BJP and its alliance partners will get 80 per cent of the votes, and the rest will go to the Opposition. The same equation will be reflected in the number of seats as well," Adityanath said, according to India Today’s account of his interaction with Aaj Tak.

What is Yogi Adityanath's 80-20 formula for UP elections? The 80-20 formula has been a recurring feature of Adityanath's political messaging. He first invoked it ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, when he suggested that 80% of voters supporting nationalism, good governance and development would favour the BJP, while the remaining 20% would back the Opposition.

Also Read | IIPA names Uttar Pradesh regional branch its best for 2025-26

At Aaj Tak Panchayat, the chief minister reiterated the formula while discussing the BJP-led alliance's prospects in the next Assembly elections.

How many seats does the NDA need to win in Uttar Pradesh? The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly has 403 seats, and a party or alliance needs at least 202 seats to form the government.

If Adityanath's 80% seat-share prediction materialises, the BJP-led NDA could secure approximately 322 seats, leaving around 81 seats for the Opposition. His separate target of more than 350 seats would represent an even bigger mandate.

Also Read | Kumar Mangalam Birla reveals Aditya Birla Group's investment plans in UP

However, these figures represent the chief minister's electoral projections and targets, not an independent assessment of the likely election outcome.

The NDA had won 325 seats in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, including 312 for the BJP. In the 2022 elections, the alliance's tally fell to 273 seats, with the BJP winning 255.

UP elections 2027: Survey predicts NDA return, another poll gives SP alliance an edge Meanwhile, according to the News18 UP Mega Survey, 66.6% of respondents believe the BJP-led NDA is likely to retain power in Uttar Pradesh, while 26.5% expect the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance to form the next government.

The survey also found that 65.2% of participants felt the BJP deserved a third consecutive term in the state. In respondents' recollection of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA maintained an advantage over the SP-Congress alliance across all seven regions of Uttar Pradesh.

The survey covered 30,925 respondents across all 75 districts of the state. Its fieldwork was conducted between September 17 and October 2, 2026.

In contrast, the Janta Ki Awaz opinion poll, shared by Vaibhav Purohit in October 2026, projected a closely contested 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, with a slight advantage for the Samajwadi Party-led alliance.