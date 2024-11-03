‘You will be hanged upside down’: Amit Shah warns ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’ who ‘lure’ women in Jharkhand

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, October 3, raised the issue of ‘illegal immigration’ in Jharkhand and its demographic implications for the tribal population of the state. Speaking at a rally ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly election, Amit Shah said ‘Bangladeshi infiltration is causing a sharp decline in tribal population’ in the state while promising to bring a legislation to prevent the ‘transfer of tribal land to infiltrators’ who lure women.

Speaking at Barkatha election rally, Amit Shah said, “Infiltrators who tortured women in Jharkhand will be hanged upside down” and assured that the BJP would stop the infiltration of Bangladeshis if the party comes to power in Jharkhand.

“During Hemant Soren's government, the tribals of Jharkhand are not safe. You [Hemant Soren] have given shelter to the infiltrators. You see your vote bank in the infiltrators. Due to infiltrators, the number of tribals in this state is decreasing, the demography is changing and Hemant Soren's government is busy in its own work.”

“Infiltrators are coming here and luring our daughters and marrying them and occupying the land. If this is not stopped, then neither the culture of Jharkhand, nor the employment, land, or daughters here will be safe. BJP government is being formed in Jharkhand and we will drive out these infiltrators,” Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah further said that the BJP will bring the law and return the land taken away from women. “Hemant Soren, you have failed to provide security to the women of Jharkhand. BJP government came to power in Assam and today infiltration has stopped in Assam. We will protect the three - roti, beti and maati,” he added. Also Read | ‘Talking about Hindus doesn’t mean targeting Muslims’: Assam CM hits back at INDIA on ‘hate speech’ claims in Jharkhand

‘GOVT JOBS, RS 2,000 TO EVERY GRADUATE, POST-GRADUATE’ Speaking in Hazaribagh, Amit Shah also promised that the BJP will provide over 2 lakh government jobs to the youth and ₹2,000 to every graduate and post-graduate if the party is elected to power.

“If the BJP government comes to power, we will provide 2 lakh 85 thousand government jobs….BJP has resolved to give ₹2,000 per month to every graduate and post graduate youth in Jharkhand,” Amit Shah said.