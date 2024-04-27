Active Stocks
YSRCP Lok Sabha election 2024 manifesto: Pension hike, Vizag as Andhra Pradesh's executive capital and more
YSRCP Lok Sabha election 2024 manifesto: Pension hike, Vizag as Andhra Pradesh's executive capital and more

PTI

Continuing almost all the schemes introduced in the past five years, YSRCP has also raised the financial outlay for some schemes such as Amma Vodi, which has been hiked from ₹15,000 per annum to ₹17,000.

YSRCP supporters gather at the venue of party leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's public meeting, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections (PTI)Premium
YSRCP supporters gather at the venue of party leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's public meeting, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections (PTI)

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday released the party manifesto for the coming elections and promised to gradually hike welfare pensions from 3,000 to 3,500 per month and govern the state from Visakhapatnam.

The chief minister noted that welfare pensions, which are currently at 3,000 per month, will be raised to 3,250 from January 2028 and subsequently to 3,500 from January 2029.

"Immediately after YSRCP forms the government in 2024, Visakhapatnam will be made the executive capital as the seat of the government. It will be developed as the growth engine for the state," said Reddy, addressing a press conference.

Further, he vowed that Amaravati will be developed as the legislative capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital.

Continuing almost all the schemes introduced in the past five years, Reddy has also raised the financial outlay for some schemes such as Amma Vodi, which has been hiked from 15,000 per annum to 17,000.

Amma Vodi is a financial aid scheme for mothers who send their children to school.

The YSRCP chief insisted that a political party's manifesto assumed its real meaning only in his government, which treated it as a holy book like the Bible, Quran and Bhagavad Gita.

Assembly elections will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.

Published: 27 Apr 2024, 04:03 PM IST
