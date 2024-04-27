YSRCP Lok Sabha election 2024 manifesto: Pension hike, Vizag as Andhra Pradesh's executive capital and more
Continuing almost all the schemes introduced in the past five years, YSRCP has also raised the financial outlay for some schemes such as Amma Vodi, which has been hiked from ₹15,000 per annum to ₹17,000.
YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday released the party manifesto for the coming elections and promised to gradually hike welfare pensions from ₹3,000 to ₹3,500 per month and govern the state from Visakhapatnam.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message