Zeeshan Siddique takes ‘old friends’ dig at Congress as MVA declares candidate on Vandre East seat: ‘Not in nature…’

Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan, MLA from the Vandre East seat, has taken an “old friends” jibe at the Congress after its ally, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, declared its candidate on the seat for the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024. In a post on X, Zeeshan Siddique said “old friends” have announced their candidate from Vandre East seat and it was never the Congress' nature to support.

“Heard that old friends have declared their candidate in Vandre East. It was never in their nature to support. Keep relationship with the one who respects and honors you. That means there is no point in increasing the crowd. Now the public will take the decision!!!!” rough translation of Zeeshan Siddique's Hindi post on X.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election, Zeeshan Siddique, then a Congress candidate, defeated Shiv Sena's Vishwanath Mahadeshwar. In February 2024, baba Siddique left Congress to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar. His son, Zeeshan, was expelled by the party allegedly for “cross voting” in the Maharashtra legislative council polls.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) has announced Varun Sardesai – Uddhav Thackeray's nephew – as its candidate from Vandre East constituency. Within the BJP-led Mahayuti, the seat has been allocated to Ajit Pawar's NCP, and Zeeshan, capitalising on the recent tragedy of Baba Siddique's murder, is expected to be the candidate running against Varun Sardesai.

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was fatally shot, prima facie by three persons, near the office of Zeeshan Siddique in Bandra area of Mumbai on October 12 night.

Police have so far arrested 10 persons and looking for the main shooter and two alleged conspirators. The motive behind the killing is yet to be identified and various angles were being investigated, including the alleged link to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police had said.