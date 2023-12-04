ZPM poised to govern Mizoram, CM Zoramthanga loses Aizawl East-1: 7 key points

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), which is an alliance of six parties, has registered a landslide victory in Mizoram and is all set to form the next government in the state, surpassing the majority mark in the 40-member Assembly. ZPM has won 27 seats, while the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF), a constituent of the BJP-helmed NDA who swept the 2018 polls, was limited to just nine seats.

The BJP has won two seats and the Congress, whose presence has faded over the past few years, will just be representing one seat in Mizoram Assembly. As ZPM moves on its way to sit at the helm of affairs in Mizoram, here are some key things to know:

-MNF has won only nine seats and is leading in one constituency, BJP has won two and Congress has yet again been rejected, this time in the northeastern state. ZPM has won a resounding 27 seats.

- Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga from MNF, one of the prominent figures in Mizoram Assembly Election 2023, has lost to ZPM's Lalthansanga in Aizawl East-1 seat by 2,101 votes. Zoramthanga’s deputy chief minister Tawnluia, too, has lost ZPM candidate W Chhuanawma in Tuichang.

-ZPM’s chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma has won against MNF’s J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng in Serchhip constituency by 2,982 votes. Cabinet minister Lalruatkima was defeated by Lalnghinglova Hmar of ZPM in Aizawl West II constituency.

-Reacting to BJP’s defeat in Mizoram, state party chief Vanlalhmuaka said the result was "little unexpected" but expressed hope that the number of seats has increased as compared to the 2018 results. “Earlier I said that people expected a hung assembly but after seeing the results, it is a little unexpected but we accept it and we respect the people's mandate. In 2018, we were getting only 1 seat but now we are about to get 3 seats, we have already secured 2," he said.

-The political landscape of Mizoram has always been dominated by the Congress and the MNF ever since the state attained full statehood in 1987.

-In 1998, Zoramthanga ended Congress’ nearly 10-year rule in Mizoram and became the chief minister for two terms. In 2008, MNF lost to Congress but took back the seat after 10 years in 2018. During this time, ZPM was formed which unveiled itself as the MNF’s main opposition.

-The ZPM, which was formed in 2018 ahead of the polls, was a fusion of Mizoram People's Conference, Zoram Nationalist Party, Zoram Exodus Movement, Zoram Decentralisation Front, Zoram Reformation Front and Mizoram People's Party.

