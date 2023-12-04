ZPM poised to govern Mizoram, CM Zoramthanga loses Aizawl East-1: 7 key points
Zoram People's Movement has won a landslide victory in Mizoram, securing 27 seats and surpassing the majority mark in the Assembly.
The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), which is an alliance of six parties, has registered a landslide victory in Mizoram and is all set to form the next government in the state, surpassing the majority mark in the 40-member Assembly. ZPM has won 27 seats, while the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF), a constituent of the BJP-helmed NDA who swept the 2018 polls, was limited to just nine seats.