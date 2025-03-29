’ A lot of men are embracing their feminine side in their fashion’: Vijay Varma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Bollywood actor Vijay Varma never shies away from experimenting with his sartorial picks. In fact, he has often shown how fashion has no gender.

On Thursday, he attended the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, where he talked about the evolution of fashion.

Championing fluidity in fashion, Vijay told ANI, "Overall fashion is evolving...I think what is interesting that has happened in the last few years is that there is no men's and women's fashion. It's actually a lot of exchange that is happening between the two genders in fashion. And I've been a championing it that for years."

"I've been rocking stuff that probably should be found in a women's wear, women's section. I enjoy the delicateness, the colors, the textures, the jewelry. So I feel like the exchange is very interesting, and a lot of men are embracing their feminine side in their fashion," he emphasized.

On the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week, Vijay was spotted crafting a bespoke Magnum at the Iconic Magnum Dipping Bar. The event was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Vijay has many exciting projects in the pipeline, such as 'Matka King' and 'Ul Jalool Ishq'.

Sharing details about them, he said, "I'm very excited about the upcoming Ul Jalool Ishq...it's a very exciting and a very simple, lovely, beautiful, rich love story . I am in the process of wrapping Matka King. It's again one of those larger than life epic story of a man who found a loophole in the system and made the most out of it."

While opening up about his upcoming projects, he also talked about his goal to always push boundaries.