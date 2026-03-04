'Alive and well': Report debunks viral claim of Quentins death in Israel-Iran conflict

Jerusalem [Israel], March 4 (ANI): Quentin Tarantino is Alive!. Rumours about the filmmaker's death during the Israel-Iran conflict have been proven false. A new report has now cleared the air and confirmed that the director and his family are safe.

Rumours spread on the social media platform X, claiming that Quentin Tarantino was killed in a missile attack in Israel. The posts quickly gained attention and were shared widely. However, according to TMZ, the claims are not true.

A source close to Quentin told TMZ, "Quentin is alive and well, and his family is all good too," putting an end to the online speculation.

The false claims surfaced during a tense time in the region. Over the weekend, the United States and Israel carried out strikes against Iran. Reports said that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other top officials were killed in the attack. Iran later responded by firing ballistic missiles at Israeli and American bases around the world, according to TMZ.

Amid the ongoing tension, social media posts wrongly claimed that Tarantino had died in one of the missile attacks in Israel.

Quentin Tarantino divides his time between Israel and Los Angeles. His wife, Daniella Pick, is an Israeli actress, musician, and model. The couple has two children.

In the past, Tarantino has spoken about how much he enjoys living in Israel, even though the region faces ongoing tensions.