'I have to break that cycle': Lindsay Lohan on being pigeonholed by past roles

Washington DC [US], August 3 (ANI): Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan opened up on being pigeonholed by roles she has played in the past as a longstanding actress in the entertainment industry, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

Lohan began her career at age 10 on the soap opera 'Another World', with her breakthrough in the 1998 Walt Disney Pictures film 'The Parent Trap'.

She went on to appear in many more projects, including 'Freaky Friday' and 'Mean Girls', and she is next set to reprise her role in the former film with the 2025 follow-up Freakier Friday.

Lohan shared that she "wanted to take a minute" for herself, which kept her away from leading roles from 2013 until 2022.

"I was losing that feeling of excitement about doing a film, and I wanted to live my own life for a bit, figure out how to have a more private life, a real life," she said, adding, "I wanted to wait to get that itch again."

Advertisement

A new project Lohan is excited about is her upcoming Hulu Drama, Count My Lies, in which she will star and produce. While talking about her career, when asked if she felt "pigeonholed," she replied, "Yeah, I do," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I was so thrilled to work on A Prairie Home Companion, and yet even today, I have to fight for stuff that is like that, which is frustrating. Because, well, you know me as this -- but you also know I can do that. So let me! Give me the chance," Lohan said. "I have to break that cycle and open doors to something else, leaving people no choice. And in due time, if Martin Scorsese reaches out, I'm not going to say no."

Advertisement

At the Los Angeles premiere of Freakier Friday, Lohan shared that moving forward in her career, she would " like to take on some more serious, dramatic roles," further noting that she felt a bit of pressure to stick to the rom-com genre.