’I thought it was funny’: Bill Murray on Being Mortal set misconduct allegations

Washington DC [US], April 6 (ANI): Bill Murray opened up about what happened on the set of Being Mortal, which was shut down over complaints of the prolific comedian's on-set misconduct, reported Variety.

While speaking with The New York Times, as quoted by Variety, regarding his new movie, 'The Friend,' Murray disclosed a surprising fact that he and his character in the film Being Mortal was accused of "inappropriate misconduct."

The 'Being Mortal' actor disclosed the details of the incident which led to allegations of misconduct against him. He said,

"It was Covid, we were all wearing masks and we were all stranded in this one room listening to this crazy scene. I dunno what prompted me to do it. It's something that I had done to someone else before, and I thought it was funny, and every time it happened, it was funny. I was wearing a mask, and I gave her a kiss, and she was wearing a mask. It wasn't like I touched her, but it was just, I gave her a kiss through a mask. And she wasn't a stranger," said Murray, as quoted by Variety.

Murray admitted the incident still bothers him since shortly after, the movie was shut down by "human rights or 'H & R' of the Disney corporation," which he described as "more strident than some other countries."

"It turned out there were pre-existing conditions and all this kind of stuff. I'm like, what? How was anyone supposed to know anything like that? There was no conversation; there was nothing. There was no peacemaking, nothing. It went to this lunatic arbitration, which, if anyone ever suggests you go to arbitration: Don't do it. Never ever do it. Because you think it's justice, and it isn't," said Bill Murray, as quoted by Varity.

However, after the whole incident, the actor still believes that it was a funny incident which was taken out of context.

"But it was a great disappointment because I thought I knew someone, and I did not. I certainly thought it was light. I thought it was funny. To me, it's still funny, the idea that you could give someone a kiss with a mask on. It's still stupid. It's all it was," said Bill Murray as quoted by Variety.

The upcoming film of Bill Murray, 'The Friend,' is directed by Scott McGehee and David Siegel.

As per Variety, the movie follows New York City writer Iris (Naomi Watts), whose life of quiet and solitude is upended by Apollo, a great dane inherited from her late mentor.