'It cant get worse than this': Tannishtha Chatterjee opens up on battling with stage-4 oligometastatic cancer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI): Actor Tannishtha Chatterjee, on Sunday, revealed that she was diagnosed with stage-4 oligometastatic cancer 8 months back.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared an update with her fans along with a series of pictures. The first photo showed Tannishtha with her head shaved, sitting on a sofa and smiling with confidence.

In the next picture, she was seen enjoying quality time with her industry friends, including Divya Dutta, Lara Dutta, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan, and others.

She wrote in the caption, talking about her struggle, "So the last 8 months have been incredibly difficult- to put it mildly. As if loosing my father to Cancer was not enough. 8 months back I got diagnosed of stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer."

However, she emphasised that this post "is not about Pain. Its about love and strength.""It can't get worse than this. A 70yr old mother and 9 year all daughter .. both totally dependent on me. But in the darkest moments, I discovered an extraordinary kind of love, the kind that shows up, holds space, and never lets you feel alone," she added.

The ace star continued that she found amazing friends who supported her during her tough time, "I found it in my amazing friends and my family, whose unwavering support, brought , genuine smiles to my face, even on the hardest days. In a world racing towards AI and robots, it's the irreplaceable compassion of real, passionate humans that is saving me. It is their empathy, their messages, their presence - their humanity - that is bringing life back."

She concluded with, "Cheers to female friendships, the sisterhood that showed up for me with fierce love, deep empathy, and unstoppable strength. You know who you are - and I am endlessly grateful."

Reacting to her post, Konkona Sensharma wrote in the comment section, "You are just incredible and inspiring!! Love you"

Dia Mirza also praised her, saying, "We love you Tan Tan. You are our very own warrior princess"

Abhay Deol commented, "Sending you love Tan." Sandhya Mridul posted, "Ohhh Tiger Tan! We got you. And you had us you khaleesi! Love only always (eyes on Pulitzer pls)"

On the work front, she is known in the West for her performance in the British film Brick Lane (2007), the film adaptation of Monica Ali's best-selling novel of the same name, for which she was nominated best actress at the British Independent Film Awards. Her other notable roles have been in Academy Award-winning German director Florian Gallenberger's film Shadows of Time, starring Prashant Narayanan, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Irrfan Khan and Tillotama Shome. (ANI)