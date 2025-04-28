’It will be very difficult’: Karla Sofia Gascon on possibility of her return to US

Washington [US], April 28 (ANI): Actress Karla Sofia Gascon talked about her possible return to the US and expressed concern over the trans community "losing their freedom" around the world.

She also talked about her film 'Emilia Perez', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gascon, the first trans woman to be nominated for a Best Actress in Oscar, had earlier faced backlash over resurfaced tweets containing anti-Islam and racist remarks, and later she apologised for her past actions and expressed her commitment to learning and growth.

Gascon, who was on track to make history as the first openly transgender actress to win an Academy Award, saw her chances dashed after journalist Sarah Hagi uncovered her questionable tweets from 2016.

The posts, which included derogatory comments about Islam, George Floyd, and the LGBTQ community, sparked widespread outrage and led to a backlash against Gascon.

On talking about her possibility of returning to the US, she said in Spanish, which was later translated to, "I'm looking forward to it. The question is whether, when I get to the United States, everything will be okay."

She continued, alluding to President Trump's executive orders that targeted transgender, nonbinary and intersex people, "I hope so, but if they don't let me in or they don't let me work because they consider that I am not a sufficiently qualified person or they want to discriminate against me because of my sexuality, then it will be very difficult," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"But I hope so. I'm looking forward to doing millions of things in the United States because I think it's a wonderful country full of something that we have all wished for in this world, which is freedom, and we are losing it. We are losing it," she added, as per the outlet.

She also shared how 'Emilia Perez' has changed her life, saying, "Well, it has changed radically because it was a film that, for me, is already part of the history of cinema and that is going to be a cult film. Obviously, that brings with it an implicit responsibility, especially after everything that has happened around the film and around trans people."

"I think the moment takes on greater relevance," she added, "and we are in a very complicated and difficult time in which I sincerely feel like one of the first victims of all this hate."

She also opened up about her upcoming projects including, an Italian film The Life Lift where she plays a psychiatrist who embodies "the devil and god." She has another film in Argentina, one in Spain, and a French film about a blues singer attempting to adopt a girl from a refugee camp, according to The Hollywood Reporter.