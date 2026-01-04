'Its kind of a great honour...': Edie Falco on working with James Cameron in Avatar: Fire and Ash

New York [US], January 4 (ANI): Actor Edie Falco has described her experience of working on 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' as stepping into "another whole world," calling it a privilege to be part of filmmaker James Cameron's expansive cinematic vision, according to People.

Falco, 62, who plays antagonist General Ardmore in the Avatar film franchise, shared her thoughts in an exclusive interaction with People magazine while attending the Mayor of Kingstown season four screening in New York.

"It's another whole world," Falco said. "And it's kind of a great honour to be a part of the stuff that James Cameron imagines and makes happen. He's quite astonishing in that regard," as quoted by People.

Praising Cameron's innovation, Falco said the director continually pushes the boundaries of filmmaking. "He's invented machines and new ways of shooting, and to be invited to be a part of that, I'm very lucky," she added.

Reflecting on her collaboration with Cameron, Falco said she found his approach refreshing and distinct from that of many other directors. "He's like a little kid. He's got all kinds of ideas and curiosity, and he has the excitement about storytelling that you have when you first start out," she said.

While details of the film's storyline have largely been kept under wraps, Cameron has earlier hinted that Avatar: Fire and Ash will introduce audiences to new cultures on Pandora, including the Ash People, a fire-associated Na'vi clan.

The film features returning stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and others, with Oona Chaplin joining the cast as Varang, the leader of the Ash People, according to People.