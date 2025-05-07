'Its not my space but u made me feel so comfortable': Shah Rukh Khan thanks Sabyasachi for his Met Gala debut

New York [US], May 6 (ANI): After stunning everyone with his Met Gala debut, superstar Shah Rukh Khan expressed gratitude to designer Sabyasachi and his team for making him feel "comfortable" in a "space" that doesn't belong to him.

SRK made his Met Gala debut and captured the attention in Sabyasachi's all-black creation.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Thx Sabyasachi & ur whole team for introducing me to the Met Gala. It's not my 'space' but u made me feel so comfortable...becos u, like me, believe...Style & Fashion...is just being who you are. And all of u made me feel like a 'K'!"

For Shah Rukh's Met Gala appearance, ace designer Sabysachi created a black floor-length elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed, Japanese horn buttons. The coat is hand canvassed, single-breasted with a peak collar and wide lapels. Paired with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers.

A pleated satin kamarbandh completed this bespoke look. SRK layered the outfit with a custom stack and complemented with The Bengal Tiger Head Cane crafted in 18k gold with tourmalines, sapphires, old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds.

SRK's close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar was among the first Bollywood celebrities to react to SRK's grand debut at the biggest fashion event."ALLL HAIL the KING of the MET. The internet just broke into a gazillion hearts!!!!! @iamsrk .... bhai you RULE! (sic)," Karan wrote on his Instagram stories.

On collaborating with SRK, Sabyasachi said, "Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest superstars in the world. A cinematic hero, his blockbuster performances and leading-man charisma have created a legendary international fan following. My interpretation of the Black Dandy is demonstrating his super stardom on a global stage. Dressed in classic menswear with the maximalist flourish of Sabyasachi, Shah Rukh Khan is a magician, superstar, and icon. Period."