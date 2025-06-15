'Love him so much': Anushka Sharma shares adorable Fathers Day card from Vamika to Virat Kohli, check out her special message for dad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma shared a heartfelt post on Father's Day dedicated to her father, and her husband, star batter Virat Kohli.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a picture of her dad, along with her daughter Vamika's heart-melting Father's Day card for Virat with a special message, which reads, "He looks like my brother. He is funny. He tickles me. I play makeup with him. I love him so much and he loves me this much (arms wide). Vamika."

Anushka wrote in the caption, "To the first man I ever loved--and the first man our daughter did .... Happy Father's Day to all the beautiful fathers everywhere"

Several social media users gushed over Anushka's post, with one of the commented, "This is sooo cuteee"

Another wrote, "Happy father's day"

While the other commented, "Her writing awwwww"

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple was tight-lipped about their second pregnancy. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay.

After Virat Kohli's team RCB won their first-ever IPL trophy, the star batter shared a special post for Anushka, opening about the 'support and sacrifices' his wife made behind the scenes in his IPL journey since 2014.

"I've seen it for 18 years and she's seen it for 11. Suffered the same moments since 2014 and celebrated every close win and the madness of our supporters at the Chinnaswamy. We're both equally relieved and since shes a bangalore girl too this is far more special for her. Together all the way through (red heart emojis) @anushkasharma," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile,Virat recently bid adieu to the Test format with a heartfelt note on Instagram, days after his long-time compatriot Rohit Sharma retired from the format. Virat's 14-year journey in the whites transformed India into a result-producing machine. He infused aggression and the culture of fitness into a team riddled with youth and experience.