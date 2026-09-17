‘Music ka SRK hoon main, gussa Salman Khan wala hai’: Amaal Mallik warns trolls amid ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ credit row

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): Amaal Mallik has issued a strong warning to social media users targeting his family amid the ongoing controversy over ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’.

In a strongly worded post, Amaal drew a clear line between criticism of him and attacks on his family, saying the latter would not be tolerated. Amaal wrote, “A statutory warning to the entire audience on each & every social platform of the world… Not a word about my family will be tolerated.”

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“Firstly, know that Armaan Malik has sung the main version, because of which it could be presented to the actor-producer Mr Salman Khan and director Mr Nikhil Advani. I made it, @kumaarofficial sir wrote it, @ArmaanMalik22 sang it; hence it got approved and then @BeingSalmanKhan sir sang it. That’s how the cookie crumbles, and that’s exactly how it happened, okay? FYI, without Me & Kumaar sir, there would be no song to sing Without Armaan, there would be nothing to play to Salman, sir. Without SK’s face & voice version, the song wouldn’t be where it is today; never denied that. But does anyone even pause to think how much goes into creating a song and then get left out of every celebration post every year “.

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The composer also warned that he would "expose" those who target his family. He said he had stood by his father Daboo Malik and his family and would continue to do so.

“I will expose each one of you here if I find you saying anything against my family. Also, If any one from the film industry, without probable cause or reason, stands up against me and mine, watch out, I’ll be coming for you… Music ka #Srk hoon main, Magar gussa mera #SalmanKhan Aur #SanjayDutt wala hai. Yeh sab doosro ko saath chalta hoga, Daboo Malik aur unki family ke saath Bilkul nahi… Amaal Mallik unke saath khada tha, hai aur rahega bhi. So, bhidna at your own risk.”

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“(This might happen with others, but definitely not with Daboo Malik and his family… Amaal Mallik stood with them, stands with them, and will continue to stand with them. So, clash at your own risk). Not tapping out of this one, not now, Not Ever! Just know that we had our fair share of public humiliation due to my family breakup-separation post, but you dunno what all has transpired post that revelation. It was just a son’s ideologies vs the parents’ world of beliefs; it’s sorted now, and I know that makes you all really upset lol,” he added.

The issue came up after Salman Khan’s home production shared a social media post marking 10 years of ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ but did not mention Amaal Mallik’s credit as the composer. (ANI)

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