'You funny, supportive, lovely one': Kareena Kapoor wishes sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has penned an adorable birthday wish for her sister-in-law, actor Soha Ali Khan.

Advertisement

Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures. The first one featured the 'Jab We Met' actor alongside Soha Ali Khan. The ace star called her "funny" and "supportive"

"May the books, sugar free cake and the love you have for your brother and me never run out..You funny, supportive, lovely one ...Happy birthday sister in law..Love you always ..@sakpataudi," Kareena Kapoor wrote in the caption.

After Kareena's post, Soha responded, "No danger of that!! I am supremely loyal to my family, my literature and my desserts!! sometimes the order of priority changes..love you!!"

Born on October 4, Soha has acted in the romantic comedy film 'Dil Maange More', and is also known for working in 'Rang De Basanti', 'Ahista Ahista', 'Chhorii 2', among others.

Advertisement

Talking about Kareena, she will be seen in 'Daayra', also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. The actors have officially begun shooting their upcoming film.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the actors shared glimpses from the first day of shoot, adding several BTS moments."Day 1. 68th film Daayra with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi...Send love and blessings," Kareena wrote in the caption.

From holding a puja ceremony on the first day of production to discussing scenes with director Meghna Gulzar, trying look tests, shooting scenes, and reading scripts, the actor offered an intimate insight into their preparations.

In a special highlight, veteran lyricist Gulzar also arrived on the sets and engaged in a conversation with the team.

Likewise, Prithviraj expressed a feeling of thrill in his post as he added, "#Daayra is officially rolling. A new story, a new journey that challenges and excites in equal parts. Thrilled to be stepping into this world."

Advertisement

Director Meghna Gulzar dedicated a special post to mark the beginning of a journey of "blurred and crossed lines."

'Daayra' was announced earlier this year when Kareena Kapoor confirmed her part in the film.