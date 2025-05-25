'Youre OUR piano man...': Christie Brinkley sends love to ex-husband Billy Joel after his health diagnosis

Washington [US], May 25 (ANI): Christie Brinkley is standing like a rock by her ex-husband, Billy Joel, following his recent health news.

Advertisement

The 71-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a message for the legendary singer, who had just revealed his diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a brain condition that can cause walking difficulties, memory issues, and balance problems.

In her post, Brinkley shared a video that featured moments from a Billy Joel concert she attended with her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook.

Brinkley said she had been searching for "cute photos" of Billy and their daughter Alexa Ray Joel when she came across the concert clip. The video reminded her not only of their past but also of the happiness Billy has brought to so many over the years through his music and live performances.

In her caption, Brinkley wrote, "Dear Billy, The whole Brinkley gang is sending you lots of love and good wishes for a full and speedy recovery. I was looking for some cute photos of you and Alexa to send you when I came across this clip from a recent concert. It made me laugh, but it also reminded me of all the joy you create, and all the sensational sing-alongs you've led... you turn an arena of strangers into a living room full of friends as we all sway in unison."

Advertisement

"I'm sure I'm speaking for everyone in that room when I say please take good care of yourself. We all want you back in that white-hot spotlight. You're OUR piano man, and we're always in the mood for your melodies. We all hope you're feeling alright! We love you -- the kids, me, and an arena or two!" she added.

Take a look