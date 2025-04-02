Val Kilmer movies: 10 films to watch on OTT; Top Gun, Batman Forever, Jim Morrison biopic and more

On April 1 (local time), Val Kilmer passed away at the age of 65 after suffering from pneumonia. Let’s take a look at 10 movies of the Hollywood legend that are available on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV and Netflix.

Advertisement

Top Gun (1986): Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky Val Kilmer plays Iceman, a cool, confident fighter pilot rival to Tom Cruise’s Maverick. His intense stare, calm demeanour and aerial skill helped make Iceman one of the most memorable and enduring characters in aviation film history.

Where to watch on OTT: Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV

The Doors (1991): Jim Morrison Kilmer fully transforms into rock legend Jim Morrison in this Oliver Stone biopic. His haunting performance, vocal mimicry and wild stage presence captured the mysterious and tragic aura of The Doors’ iconic frontman with astonishing realism and intensity.

Where to watch on OTT: Vimeo

Also Read | Bollywood movies in April: New theatrical and OTT releases of the month

Tombstone (1993): Doc Holliday As Southern gunslinger Doc Holliday, Kilmer delivers witty lines and eerie charm. Suffering from tuberculosis, yet deadly with a gun, his portrayal is both poetic and ruthless, stealing scenes with every raspy breath and drawling quip in the Wild West.

Advertisement

Where to watch on OTT: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV

Batman Forever (1995): Bruce Wayne/Batman Kilmer dons the cape and cowl as Gotham’s brooding billionaire. His version of Batman is sleek, sombre and emotionally complex. He balances dual identities while battling villains Two-Face and Riddler. It’s a more introspective Dark Knight compared to earlier renditions.

Where to watch on OTT: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Heat (1995): Chris Shiherlis In Michael Mann’s crime drama, Val Kilmer plays a skilled but troubled bank robber. A quiet yet intense presence, Chris is fiercely loyal and tactically brilliant. Kilmer’s portrayal complements Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, delivering emotional depth in an action-packed ensemble.

Where to watch on OTT: Netflix

Willow (1988): Madmartigan Kilmer brings humour and swashbuckling charm to the role of Madmartigan, a rogue swordsman who joins a magical quest. His playful arrogance, romantic subplot and swordplay make him a standout in this fantasy adventure directed by Ron Howard.

Advertisement

Where to watch on OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read | Telugu OTT releases this week: New movies to watch this weekend

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005): Gay Perry Playing a gay private detective in this dark comedy, Val Kilmer’s timing is razor-sharp. As Gay Perry, he’s both sarcastic and tough, mentoring Robert Downey Jr.’s thief-turned-actor. Their chemistry and fast-paced banter helped revive Kilmer’s career in style.

Where to watch on OTT: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996): Col. John Patterson As an engineer hunting man-eating lions in Africa, Kilmer gives a stoic, grounded performance. The film mixes adventure and horror, with his character driven by duty and haunted by the brutal deaths caused by the infamous beasts.

Where to watch on OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Thunderheart (1992): Ray Levoi Val Kilmer plays an FBI agent of Native American descent investigating a murder on a reservation. Initially sceptical of his heritage, his journey becomes spiritual and transformative. The film blends mystery, activism, and personal discovery in a powerful way.

Advertisement

Where to watch on OTT: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Top Gun: Maverick (2022): Iceman Val Kilmer reprises his iconic role as Iceman in his last release. Though battling illness, Iceman remains Maverick’s anchor, offering wisdom and support. Their emotional reunion is heartfelt and nostalgic, paying tribute to their past rivalry and enduring friendship.