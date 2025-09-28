10-year-old TV actor Veer Sharma, well-known for 'Veer Hanuman' dies in Kota fire

A tragic fire in a multi-storey building in Kota’s Anantpura area has claimed the lives of 10-year-old television actor Veer Sharma and his elder brother, 15-year-old Shaurya Sharma.

Advertisement

TV actor Veer Sharma and his brother die in a fire accident The incident reportedly occurred late on Saturday night inside the Deep Shree apartment complex.

According to police, both children reportedly died of suffocation after being trapped in thick smoke. The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building, where the boys were alone at the time.

Also Read | Massive fire at south Kolkata guesthouse | Watch

Neighbours noticed smoke coming out of the flat and rushed to help. They reportedly broke down the door and managed to pull the children out. The boys were taken to a hospital in an unconscious state but were declared dead on arrival.

What happened? Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam stated that initial investigations suggested the fire may have been caused by a short circuit.

Advertisement

“The drawing room was completely gutted, while other areas of the flat bore burn marks,” she said. Station House Officer Bhupendra Singh also confirmed that an electrical fault was the suspected cause.

The tragedy struck while their father, Jitendra Sharma, who works as a faculty member at a private coaching institute in Kota, was attending an event. Their mother, Rita Sharma, a Bollywood actress, was in Mumbai at the time.

Veer's work front Veer Sharma was known for his role as young Lakshman in the television series ‘Veer Hanuman’ and was set to play the childhood version of actor Saif Ali Khan in an upcoming film. His elder brother Shaurya was preparing for the highly competitive IIT entrance examination.

Advertisement