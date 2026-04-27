11,000 Tickets Sold in Under 24 Hours: The Devil Wears Prada 2 previews see massive demand in India

Fashion enthusiasts and cinema fans, gird your loins!
Fans eager to secure their seats for the return to Runway can now do so, with official advance bookings for The Devil Wears Prada 2 currently live across India.
Due to high demand and significant public interest, organisers have also scheduled special paid preview screenings to commence on the evening of 30 April, one day ahead of the film's wide theatrical release on 1 May 2026.
After a two-decade wait, ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is set to hit the big screen, and the excitement surrounding its arrival has triggered a surge in advance ticket sales since the booking window opened on April 26.
The massive excitement surrounding the film's return has already translated into significant ticket sales across the country. Reports indicate that urban audiences in India have already snapped up 11,000 tickets for the special paid preview screenings in under 24 hours of the booking window opening.
Exhibitors, responding to the strong public interest and fan demand, have confirmed that special paid previews will take place on the evening of April 30, offering audiences the first opportunity to see the sequel before its official May 1 release.
This rapid pace of sales underscores the intense demand from fans eager to be among the first to witness the sequel when it premieres on the evening of 30 April.
The film brings back the original stars who defined the first chapter, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. Fans are eager to see how the world at Runway has evolved over the past 20 years.
Along with the returning cast, the sequel introduces several new faces to the franchise, such as Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B. J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora. Additionally, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman will reprise their roles as Lily and Irv, respectively.
The project is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the same creative team behind the original hit. Industry experts suggest that the sequel’s massive global buzz and high-fashion aesthetic have helped set new benchmarks even before the film reaches theatres.
In India, major multiplex chains have reported significant activity as fans rush to secure tickets, with many anticipating this will be one of the biggest Hollywood events of 2026.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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