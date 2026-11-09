₹1,113 crore: Ramayana and Godzilla Minus Zero, two Asian films, rule world box office, mint ₹272 crore just from IMAX

Japanese blockbuster Godzilla Minus Zero has emerged as the world's highest-grossing film during November 5-8. The Takashi Yamazaki directorial collected around $63 million (about ₹591 crore) worldwide during its opening weekend.
Namit Malhotra's Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, secured the second position globally with $55.7 million ( ₹522 crore), according to Deadline. Both Asian productions dominated international theatres, outperforming several Hollywood releases. The combined business was ₹1,113 crore.
Godzilla Minus Zero earned around $31.6 million ( ₹296 crore) during its three-day North American opening. This accounted for nearly half of its worldwide weekend collection.
The film registered the biggest North American opening for a live-action foreign-language production. It surpassed the previous record held by Hero in 2004.
Meanwhile, Ramayana Part 1 collected approximately $8.7 million ( ₹81 crore) during the same period. Its extended North American opening reached $12.2 million ( ₹114 crore), including earlier previews.
The Japanese monster film also performed strongly in its home market. Since its Tuesday release on Godzilla Day, it collected approximately 2.7 billion yen ( ₹160 crore).
The film also topped several Latin American markets, including Mexico. However, a local comedy dominated Brazil's weekend box office.
Premium screens contributed significantly to the film's extraordinary opening. Godzilla Minus Zero collected $21.3 million (nearly ₹200 crore) globally from IMAX screenings. This represented about 34% of its worldwide opening.
It also recorded the biggest global IMAX opening for a Japanese production. North American IMAX collections reached $12.7 million ( ₹119 crore) across 429 screens.
These screenings contributed 40% of its North American weekend earnings. International IMAX screenings generated another $8.6 million ( ₹80 crore) across 64 markets. Japan contributed $4 million ( ₹37 crore), establishing another IMAX opening record. Combined premium large-format and IMAX screenings accounted for 74% of North American earnings.
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 collected $55.7 million worldwide during the opening period. India contributed around $32 million ( ₹300 crore) to its global earnings, according to Deadline.
North America added $12.2 million ( ₹114 crore) while other overseas territories contributed $11.5 million ( ₹108 crore). The film also earned $6 million ( ₹56 crore) globally through IMAX screenings. This set the record for the largest worldwide IMAX opening for an Indian production.
Ramayana topped the United Kingdom and Australian markets during the weekend. However, Godzilla Minus Zero maintained its worldwide lead. The two films collectively generated around $29 million ( ₹272 crore) from IMAX screenings.
Note: Some of our articles use Sacnilk as the source for Ramayana's box-office collection. Numbers may vary.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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