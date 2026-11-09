₹1,113 crore: Ramayana and Godzilla Minus Zero, two Asian films, rule world box office, mint ₹272 crore just from IMAX

Japanese blockbuster Godzilla Minus Zero has emerged as the world's highest-grossing film during November 5-8. The Takashi Yamazaki directorial collected around $63 million (about ₹591 crore) worldwide during its opening weekend.
Namit Malhotra's Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, secured the second position globally with $55.7 million ( ₹522 crore), according to Deadline. Both Asian productions dominated international theatres, outperforming several Hollywood releases. The combined business was ₹1,113 crore.
Godzilla Minus Zero earned around $31.6 million ( ₹296 crore) during its three-day North American opening. This accounted for nearly half of its worldwide weekend collection.
The film registered the biggest North American opening for a live-action foreign-language production. It surpassed the previous record held by Hero in 2004.
Meanwhile, Ramayana Part 1 collected approximately $8.7 million ( ₹81 crore) during the same period. Its extended North American opening reached $12.2 million ( ₹114 crore), including earlier previews.
The Japanese monster film also performed strongly in its home market. Since its Tuesday release on Godzilla Day, it collected approximately 2.7 billion yen ( ₹160 crore).
The film also topped several Latin American markets, including Mexico. However, a local comedy dominated Brazil's weekend box office.
Premium screens contributed significantly to the film's extraordinary opening. Godzilla Minus Zero collected $21.3 million (nearly ₹200 crore) globally from IMAX screenings. This represented about 34% of its worldwide opening.
It also recorded the biggest global IMAX opening for a Japanese production. North American IMAX collections reached $12.7 million ( ₹119 crore) across 429 screens.
These screenings contributed 40% of its North American weekend earnings. International IMAX screenings generated another $8.6 million ( ₹80 crore) across 64 markets. Japan contributed $4 million ( ₹37 crore), establishing another IMAX opening record. Combined premium large-format and IMAX screenings accounted for 74% of North American earnings.
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 collected $55.7 million worldwide during the opening period. India contributed around $32 million ( ₹300 crore) to its global earnings, according to Deadline.
North America added $12.2 million ( ₹114 crore) while other overseas territories contributed $11.5 million ( ₹108 crore). The film also earned $6 million ( ₹56 crore) globally through IMAX screenings. This set the record for the largest worldwide IMAX opening for an Indian production.
Ramayana topped the United Kingdom and Australian markets during the weekend. However, Godzilla Minus Zero maintained its worldwide lead. The two films collectively generated around $29 million ( ₹272 crore) from IMAX screenings.
Note: Some of our articles use Sacnilk as the source for Ramayana's box-office collection. Numbers may vary.