120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 2: Farhan Akhtar’s film maintains steady momentum, up 5.8%

Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai’s historical war drama ‘120 Bahadur’ continues its theatrical run with stable performance on its second day at the Indian box office. The film, starring Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh, opened to positive reactions and strong audience appreciation, especially from defence circles and veterans who praised the film’s emotional weight and authenticity.

‘120 Bahadur’ Box Office Collection Day 2 According to early estimates by the box office tracker Sacnilk, ‘120 Bahadur’ collected ₹2.38 crore on Day 2 (Saturday), following its ₹2.25 crore opening on Friday, taking the total collection to ₹4.63 crore across two days.

While numbers fell slightly on Day 2, the film is expected to benefit from weekend footfall, strong word of mouth, and growing interest among audiences who prefer realistic war-based cinema.

Regional Occupancy on Day 2 ‘120 Bahadur’ saw a mixed response in theatres on its second day. The Hindi 2D version witnessed a slow start in the morning, with occupancy recorded at 5.80%.

As the day progressed, footfall improved, and the afternoon shows registered a higher 13.31% occupancy, indicating stronger audience turnout during midday screenings.

However, there was no recorded occupancy for the evening or night shows, both listed at 0%, suggesting either incomplete data collection at the time of reporting or extremely limited viewership during those time slots.

Regionally, performance varied, with Chennai leading the chart at 28% average occupancy, marking a surprisingly strong response from the Tamil market. Hyderabad and Pune followed with 14%, while Bengaluru and Mumbai recorded 12.50% and 12% respectively. Delhi-NCR stood at a moderate 9%, and several northern and western regions such as Chandigarh, Bhopal, Surat and Ahmedabad ranged between 5% and 7%.

About the film ‘120 Bahadur’ is a retelling of the legendary Battle of Rezang La, one of the most heroic chapters of the 1962 Sino-Indian War. The film depicts how 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, mostly Ahirs from Haryana and Rajasthan, defended their position against a massive Chinese contingent of over 3,000 troops, inflicting more than 1,300 enemy casualties despite impossible odds.

At the film’s centre is Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, portrayed by Farhan Akhtar. Major Singh’s leadership and supreme sacrifice earned him the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military honour, awarded posthumously.

Raashii Khanna stars as Shagun Kanwar, Major Singh’s wife, anchoring the emotional thread of separation, sacrifice and duty that humanises the narrative.