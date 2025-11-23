120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 2: Farhan Akhtar's war drama heads for exciting Sunday after 78% growth

120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 2: Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna’s war drama is making waves at the box office after it recorded a massive jump on Saturday. Based on 18 November 1962 Battle of Rezang La, the film made a disappointing opening on 21 November but has picked up momentum and is gearing for an exciting Sunday.

120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 2 120 Bahadur minted ₹2.25 crore net in India on its opening day but saw massive uptick in earnings on the following day as it registered 77.78% growth on 22 November, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Produced under the banners, Trigger Happy, Excel Entertainment, and Ikigai Motion Pictures, it netted ₹4 crore on Day 2, taking domestic box office total to ₹6.25 crore.

120 Bahadur Worldwide Box Office Collection Poised for a successful weekend, Razneesh Ghai directorial movie collected ₹7.5 crore gross during its 2-day run in theatres at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar plays the role of Paran Vir Chakra recipient Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who was company commander of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment. Moving to footfalls, it registered an overall 14.26% Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

With a runtime of 2 hours and 17 minutes, it features an ensemble cast, including Raashi Khanna, Vivan Bhatena, Ankit Siwach, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Sahib Verma and Sparsh Walia, among others. It was released alongside Mastiii 4, fourth sequel to Masti franchise that returned to the big screen after nine years.

Film Trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “#120Bahadur posts a fair ₹2.40 Cr Day 1 and registers a massive 100% jump on Day 2, driven by strong word of mouth. The #FarhanAkhtar starrer is showing solid traction across youth and family audiences, indicating a decent weekend ahead.”

120 Bahadur plot IMDb description states, “The film depicts the account of the battle as recollected by an injured soldier, one of the 6 survivors who had participated in the Battle of Rezang La. The film retraces the valiant act of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati along with 120 Ahir soldiers, who refused to vacate the post and instead chose to fight till the last man, last bullet.”

120 Bahadur becoming tax-free? Speaking with PTI on Friday at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Farhan Akhtar wished that the film be made tax-free so that more people can watch it. He said, “I really feel that making it tax-free will definitely benefit the story going out far and wide. It would be wonderful if that (tax-free) did happen.”