120 Bahadur made tax-free in Delhi – How much will tickets for Farhan Akhtar's war movie cost now?

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated28 Nov 2025, 09:16 AM IST
120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 2: Farhan Akhtar's war drama is poised for a successful weekend after disappointing opening.
120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 2: Farhan Akhtar's war drama is poised for a successful weekend after disappointing opening.(Screengrab @YouTube | Trailer)

120 Bahadur, Farhan Akhtar's war movie based on the legendary bravery of Charlie Company of the Kumaon Regiment, has been declared tax-free in Delhi from Friday, November 28, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced.

In a post on X, Gupta said 120 Bahadur pays tribute to the “extraordinary courage, leadership, and sacrifice” of the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought valiantly in the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

“As a special mark of respect to the valiant soldiers, the Delhi Government has decided to grant tax-free status to the film in Delhi from 28th Nov,” she announced.

The film highlights the inspiring leadership of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, whose actions and sacrifice remain a defining symbol of courage in India's military history, CM Gupta said.

Earlier, Farhan Akhtar had expressed his wish for the film to be made tax-free so that more people can watch it. “I really feel that making it tax-free will definitely benefit the story going out far and wide. It would be wonderful if that (tax-free) did happen,” he told PTI at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

How much will tickets for 120 Bahadur cost in Delhi now?

According to the PVR mobile application, before achieving the tax-free status, a ticket for the prime rows of 120 Bahadur cost 410.

However, from November 28 onwards, Farhan Akhtar's war movie will be 62.54 cheaper for the Delhi audience — movie tickets attract a GST of 18%.

Ticket price after tax-free status:

Classic Rows: 305.08

Prime Rows: 347.46

About 120 Bahadur

Directed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai, 120 Bahadur features Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh and recounts the regiment’s valour during one of the most defining moments in India’s military history, where 120 heroic Indian soldiers held their ground against 3,000 Chinese troops.

The movie also stars Raashi Khanna as Shagun Kanwar, the wife of Shaitan Singh.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, 120 Bahadur has collected a total of 15 crore in 7 days at the Indian box office.

 
 
