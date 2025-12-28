120 Bahadur OTT Release: When and where to stream Farhan Akhtar's film online

Farhan Akhtar’s war drama 120 Bahadur, inspired by a true story from the 1962 Indo-China conflict, is set to find a new audience on digital platforms following its theatrical run.

120 Bahadur OTT release According to reports, 120 Bahadur will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 16, 2026, nearly two months after its cinema release on November 21, 2025.

As reported by The Free Press Journal, the OTT debut is expected to give the film wider reach after it recorded modest numbers at the box office.

The film opened to ₹2.38 crore on its first day and collected ₹7.06 crore worldwide over its opening weekend. By the end of two weeks, including the third weekend, its total box office collection stood at around ₹20 crore.

More about the film Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, the film recreates the Battle of Rezang La, one of the most revered chapters in India’s military history. Alongside Akhtar, the cast includes Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma and Ankit Siwach, with Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan playing senior officers.

The film, which marked Akhtar’s return to the big screen, centres on the bravery of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, a Param Vir Chakra awardee who led Indian troops during the Battle of Rezang La.

Fought on November 18, 1962, during the Indo-China war, the battle took place at Rezang La, a high-altitude mountain pass in eastern Ladakh, at nearly 16,000 feet above sea level. Despite extreme weather conditions, limited supplies and being heavily outnumbered, a company of around 120 soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment held their position against several thousand Chinese troops.

Led by Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, the soldiers displayed exceptional courage and resolve, refusing to abandon their post even as casualties mounted. Major Bhati, despite being severely wounded, continued to lead and inspire his men, moving from post to post under heavy fire. His leadership and sacrifice became emblematic of the regiment’s stand, and he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his gallantry.