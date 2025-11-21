120 Bahadur releases today: Who was Major Shaitan Singh, the Rezang La hero played by Farhan Akhtar?

Farhan Akhtar's war epic 120 Bahadur created history after it became the first film to release across the nation's defence theatres on Friday, 21 November. Based on the Battle of Rezang La, the film also stars Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena and Dhanveer Singh in prominent roles.

Farhan Akhtar plays the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, a leader of the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who displays immense bravery.

Who is Major Shaitan Singh Bhati? Major Shaitan Singh Bhati was an officer of the Indian Army and a posthumous recipient of the Param Vir Chakra (PVC) — India’s highest military decoration for bravery.

Shaitan Singh is best known for his extraordinary leadership and courage during the Battle of Rezang La in the 1962 Sino-Indian War. He commanded C Company of the 13 Kumaon Regiment, which was largely composed of Ahir soldiers from Haryana.

Born in Banasar village, Jodhpur district, Rajasthan, on 1 December 1924, Major Shaitan Singh belonged to a Rajput family with a strong martial tradition. His father, Lt Col Hem Singh, also served in the Indian Army. Educated in Jodhpur, Shaitan Singh later joined the Jodhpur State Forces before the integration of princely states.

Shaitan Singh was commissioned into the Jodhpur State Forces and later absorbed into the Indian Army after Independence. He late joined the Kumaon Regiment, known for its fighting spirit. By 1962, he was a Major commanding C Company, 13 Kumaon, consisting largely of Ahir (Yadav) soldiers from Haryana.

What was the Battle of Rezang La? Rezang La is a high-altitude pass in Ladakh, at about 16,000 feet. Major Shaitan Singh and his 120 soldiers faced a massive Chinese assault in 1962 and despite being vastly outnumbered, the company fought to the last man.

Major Shaitan Singh personally moved between posts under heavy fire, inspiring and reorganising his men, as per reports. He was wounded but ordered his men to leave him behind so he wouldn’t slow them down.

When the battlefield was recovered months later, 109 of the 120 soldiers were found dead at their posts — many still holding their weapons.

One of the greatest heroes Major Shaitan is remembered as one of the greatest heroes of modern Indian military history.

Rezang La War Memorial in Chushul commemorates him and his company. His leadership is often cited as an example of absolute courage, duty and sacrifice.

On the eve of the 63rd anniversary of the Battle of Rezang La (18 November), ‘120 Bahadur' recounts the fierce resistance offered by the Charlie Company of the Kumaon Regiment, led by Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, which inflicted heavy casualties on the Chinese army, forcing them to declare a unilateral ceasefire.

While India suffered a setback in the war, the military resolve shown at Rezang La remains an abiding symbol of national pride. Refusing orders to retreat, the soldiers mounted a heroic last stand, fighting hand-to-hand and to their last bullet and last man.