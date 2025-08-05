120 Bahadur teaser OUT: Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati promises a gripping war epic, netizens react

120 Bahadur teaser: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is all set to star as Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in his upcoming film, titled 120 Bahadur. On Tuesday, the makers of the film dropped the first teaser video of the film, introducing Farhan's character.

120 Bahadur teaser The film is inspired by the Battle of Rezang La, where 20 Indian soldiers from the 13th Kumaon Battalion, led by Major Shaitan Singh, fiercely defended Rezang La pass against a much larger force from China.

Going by the teaser, 120 Bahadur promises a film packed with powerful emotions and a strong sense of patriotism. Farhan as Major Shaitan Singh emerges strongly with the dialogue: “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge (we won't step back)."

The teaser also features snow-covered battlefields and the harsh conditions faced by Indian soldiers. It highlights the intensity of the mission and the immense sacrifices made by the soldiers of our country.

“Yeh wardi sirf himmat nahin, balidaan bhi maangti hai (this uniform wants both courage a nd sacrifice),” another dialogue steals the limelight in the teaser.

Sharing the teaser, Farhan wrote on Instagram: “Yeh wardi sirf himmat nahin, balidaan bhi maangti hai! Based on the incredible true story, it is a war forged in snow and sealed with sacrifice. 120 Bahadur, teaser out now. Releasing in cinemas near you on 21st Nov, 2025. #120Bahadur #EkSauBeesBahadur #DadaKishanKiJai.”

Watch teaser here:

Internet reacts to 120 Bahadur teaser Reacting to the teaser, many have shared their excitement for the film.

Mihir Ahuja, Zoya Akhtar, Gajraj Rao and Sharvari cheered for Farhan in the comments.

One user wrote, “Goosebumps! Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati is not just acting — it's living the legend. 120 veer jawan, ek mission, aur amar balidan. This teaser hits the heart and ignites pride!”

“Ladakh and Farhan are a match made in heaven,” added another.

One more commented, “Goosebumps and tears. A story that everyone should be aware of and kids must be taught.”

Someone also said, “Look forward to watching this…”

120 Bahadur Directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai, 120 Bahadur is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment) along with Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios).

The film is shot across real locations, including Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai. It will be released in theatres on November 21, 2025.