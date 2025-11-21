120 Bahadur Twitter review: Internet calls it ‘a powerful, moving tribute to India’s real heroes'

Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated war drama 120 Bahadur released on 21 November 2025. Directed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai, the film brings to screen the valour of 120 Indian soldiers who fought Chinese troops during the 1962 battle of Rezang La. Inspired by true events, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan as narrator.

Ahead of its release, early viewers have taken to social media to praise the film’s visuals, background score and combat sequences. Many called it a stirring homage to the Army’s courage.

One reviewer wrote, “120 Bahadur isn’t just a film — it’s an emotion. You feel every heartbeat of those soldiers.”

Another user noted that the film’s emotional graph builds steadily, calling the second half “compelling as patriotism takes centre stage,” and praising the finale battle sequence for its human depth. Viewers also highlighted the film’s technical strength — from its cinematography to its depiction of the Army’s limited resources at the time.

Farhan Akhtar’s restrained performance has earned widespread appreciation. Raashii Khanna, though in a smaller role, has been praised for her impactful presence. Trade analyst Nishit Shaw rated the film 3.5 stars, calling it “powerful” and “technically brilliant.”

An Army veteran who attended a special screening for the Chief of Army Staff added, “A powerful visualisation of the battle… Having walked up the Rezang La pass myself, I can vouch for the picturisation. A must watch.”

Cast The film stars Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, alongside Raashii Khanna, Vivan Bhatena, Ankit Siwach, Dhanveer Singh, Sahib Verma, Sparsh Walia, Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan.

