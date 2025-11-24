120 Bahadur vs Mastiii 4 collection: Who’s winning the box office battle, war drama or adult comedy?

Bollywood saw a disappointing weekend as both 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 opened below expectations despite known stars and strong brand recall.

On Day 1, 120 Bahadur performed slightly better with ₹2.25 crore, ₹3.85 crore on Day 2 and ₹4 crore on Day 3. The action drama, led by Farhan Akhtar, earned ₹10.10 crore after three days, according to Sacnilk.

Mastiii 4, despite being part of a popular comedy franchise, stayed flat through the weekend with ₹2.75 crore on both Day 1 and Day 2 and ₹3 crore on Day 3. Its total box office collection was ₹8.50 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Trade experts expected higher numbers from both films because the action-war genre and comedy franchise format usually attract large crowds. However, mixed reviews, weak music and lack of strong emotional pull seem to have contributed to the dull turnout.

The industry, already struggling after recent flops, hoped these releases would revive the box office. However, the lukewarm response has raised fresh concerns.

Mastii 4 Twitter reviews On Twitter (now X), Mastii 4 received mixed reviews, with fewer positive comments. One user called Mastii 4 “cringefest”. "It's a Comedy movie without any Fun, Laughter & Entertainment," the user wrote.

“Mastiii 4 didn’t work for me. A few jokes land well, but they are very few. Hope the target audience (which I clearly wasn’t) enjoys it. Wishing the entire team the best for the theatrical run,” wrote another.

Another user reviewed, “Mastii 4 is the worst movie I have ever watched. Don't know why talented people like Vivek Oberoi and Riteish Deshmukh are still working with franchise. Both actors have the potential to deliver big but they are wasting their time in this type of film.”

Also Read | Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Film sees a dip after second day

“Mastiii 4 is not a movie. It’s a test of patience. This isn’t adult comedy, its adult TORTURE! Cheap humour, painful screenplay, zero comedic sense, dead acting which proves that this franchise needs retirement rather than sequels,” came from another.

On the contrary, another user called it “one of the best entertaining films ever”.

Another user wrote that it was “chaotic and colourful with A Few Missing Sparks”.

120 Bahadur Twitter reviews On Twitter (now X), 120 Bahadur received mixed reviews, with mostly positive comments.

“Watched 120 Bahadur today. So much of fictionalisation! I think overall a subpar film. A great opportunity lost to immortalise our war heroes. What a letdown!” posted one user.

“From a visual standpoint, 120 Bahadur is easily one of Bollywood’s best-shot war films,” posted another user.

“Watched 120 Bahadur and the vibes were insane: people hoisting the flag, full excitement, full energy. But haan, the audience count was low. Wish the hall was fuller. People are coming in… just at their own slow pace,” came from another.