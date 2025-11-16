120 Bahadur, Wicked: For Good and more: Top movies releasing in theaters on 21 November

Movie fans are in for a major treat as the upcoming week brings a series of releases, ranging across different genres. While Farhan Akhtar features in war drama 120 Bahadur, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are returning to their critically acclaimed roles as Glinda and Elphaba. From thrillers and dramas to musicals, there is something for everybody to watch in theaters.

List of upcoming movies in November 120 Bahadur

Farhan Akhtar has donned the Army uniform, as he portrays the life of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati on screen. The movie is based on 1962’s Battle of Rezang La and also features Raashii Khanna, Vivan Bhatena and Ankit Siwach, among others. 120 Bahadur is all set to come out on 21 November.

Yellow

Starring Poornima Ravi, Yellow revolves around a woman who escapes a toxic relationship and heads out on a journey of healing and self-love. She meets new people and learns the real meaning of freedom. The film's cast includes Vaibhav Murugesan and Sai Prasanna. Yellow will be out in theaters next Friday.

Sisu: Road to Revenge

Stephen Lang and Jorma Tommila have joined hands together to star in the upcoming action-drama, Sisu: Road to Revenge. The movie revolves around Korpi, who has to cope with the death of his family. As he comes face-to-face with the Red Army Commander, who was responsible for the killings, Korpi decides to take revenge. The movie will be out on November 21.

Mastiii 4

The fourth installment of the famous ‘Masti’ franchise is set to return to the screens with the trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the movie promises laughter and drama. With Arshad Warsi joining the team, the film is scheduled for release on November 21.

Wicked: For Good

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are returning to the screens with their popular characters of Glinda and Elphaba. The film is a sequel to last year’s Wicked. Besides them, it also stars Bowen Yang, Michelle Yeoh, and Jonathan Bailey.

Wicked: For Good will be out on November 21.

Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past

After Haunted – 3D, Vikram Bhatt is back with another horror film, titled Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past. The movie stars Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, and Hemant Pandey among others. It comes out on November 21.

FAQs Q1. What movie will Farhan Akhtar star in next? Farhan will next appear in 120 Bahadur.

Q2. Who is the director of Wicked: For Good? Wicked: For Good is directed by Jon M. Chu.