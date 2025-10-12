13 Filmfare awards for Laapataa Ladies! Which categories did the record-making Kiran Rao film win?

Filmfare 2025: Kiran Rao directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' had already sent ripples following its release last year. It's once again in the spotlight — bagging a total of 13 awards at the Filmfare Awards 2025, held on Saturday, October 11.

The Filmfare Awards are annual awards that honour artistic and technical excellence in Hindi cinema.

Laapataa Ladies got how many awards? "Laapataa Ladies" was named as the Best Film in the award ceremony – making the total accolades for the movie go up to 13.

Here's a glimpse at the moment when the entire team of Laapataa Ladies graced the stage to receive the award:

Released in 2024, the film starred Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel in the roles of two brides who get swapped in the train.

Laapataa Ladies got awards in which categories? From best actress, to best playback singer – here's a list of the categories in which Laapataa Ladies bagged Filmfare Awards:

Best Director: Kiran Rao for Laapataa Ladies

Kiran Rao for Laapataa Ladies Best Film: Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies Best Actress (Critics): Pratibha Ranta for ‘Laapataa Ladies’

Pratibha Ranta for ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Best Female Debut : Nitanshi Goel for ‘Laapataa Ladies’

: Nitanshi Goel for ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for ‘Sajini,' from 'Laapataa Ladies'

Arijit Singh for ‘Sajini,' from 'Laapataa Ladies' Best Lyrics: Prashant Pandey for ‘Sajini’

Prashant Pandey for ‘Sajini’ Best Music Album: Ram Sampath for ‘Laapataa Ladies’

Ram Sampath for ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Best Dialogue: Sneha Desai for ‘Laapataa Ladies’

Sneha Desai for ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Chhaya Kadam for ‘Laapataa Ladies’

Chhaya Kadam for ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Ravi Kishan for ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Kiran Rao's movie even dominated the nominations this year – scripting history by receiving an extraordinary 24 nods — the most for any film in a single year.

Who are Filmfare 2025 winners? From Alia Bhatt for her role in 'Jigra' to Kartik Aryan, Rajkummar Rao, among others — the star studded award ceremony saw multiple celebrities bag Filmfares across a wide range of roles.

Filmfare 2025 The Filmfare Awards 2025 was held at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar, along with actor Maniesh Paul, hosted the event.

Ahmedabad: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan at the red carpet of the 70th Filmfare Awards, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_11_2025_000486B)

