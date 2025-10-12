13 Filmfare awards for Laapataa Ladies! Which categories did the record-making Kiran Rao film win?

Filmfare 2025: Kiran Rao directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' had already sent ripples following its release last year. It's once again in the spotlight — bagging a total of 13 awards at the Filmfare Awards 2025, held on Saturday, October 11.
The Filmfare Awards are annual awards that honour artistic and technical excellence in Hindi cinema.
"Laapataa Ladies" was named as the Best Film in the award ceremony – making the total accolades for the movie go up to 13.
Here's a glimpse at the moment when the entire team of Laapataa Ladies graced the stage to receive the award:
Released in 2024, the film starred Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel in the roles of two brides who get swapped in the train.
From best actress, to best playback singer – here's a list of the categories in which Laapataa Ladies bagged Filmfare Awards:
Kiran Rao's movie even dominated the nominations this year – scripting history by receiving an extraordinary 24 nods — the most for any film in a single year.
From Alia Bhatt for her role in 'Jigra' to Kartik Aryan, Rajkummar Rao, among others — the star studded award ceremony saw multiple celebrities bag Filmfares across a wide range of roles.
The Filmfare Awards 2025 was held at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar, along with actor Maniesh Paul, hosted the event.
Audiences at the arena and across the country also witnessed a glittering spectacle featuring high-voltage performances by Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, with the latter two making their Filmfare performance debuts.