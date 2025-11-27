Released 14 years ago, this iconic Gulshan Kumar video is the only one in India with over 5 billion views

Released 14 years ago, this iconic video of Gulshan Kumar has become the one and only YouTube video in India to garner over 5 billion views — the devotional video of Shree Hanuman Chalisa by T-Series is now part of the Top 10 most-viewed videos of all time globally.
The video, released on 10 May 2011 on T-Series’ Bhakti channel, features the late Gulshan Kumar. It has soulful vocals by Hariharan and a timeless composition by Lalit Sen.
At the time of writing this story, the Shree Hanuman Chalisa video had garnered an astounding 5,010,063,031 views on YouTube, serving as a poignant reminder of the enduring power of music and faith.
Reflecting on the milestone, Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director of T-Series, said, “Hanuman Chalisa holds a special place in the hearts of millions, including mine. My father, Shri Gulshan Kumar ji, devoted his life to taking spiritual music to every household, and this milestone is a reflection of his vision.”
Bhushan said that crossing 5 billion views and also being YouTube’s top 10 most viewed videos of all time is not just a digital achievement — “it reflects the unwavering devotion people have in this country”.
Globally, Shree Hanuman Chalisa’s rankings are dominated by videos of:
Trailing way behind Shree Hanuman Chalisa with less than 2 billion views, the Indian YouTube videos with the highest views are:
Zaroori Tha, Vaaste, Laung Laachi, Lut Gaye, Dilbar and Bum Bum Bole also take the top spots in India.
